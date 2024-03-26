Shania Ballester is Miss Gibraltar 2024
Shania Ballester was crowned Miss Gibraltar 2024 at the end of a glitzy pageant held in the John Mackintosh Hall on Saturday night. Miss Ballester was one of nine contestants who took part in this year’s pageant organised by Kelvin Hewitt, director of No1 Models. “As the new Miss Gibraltar, I am feeling incredibly honoured,...
