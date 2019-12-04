Shania Ballester - Miss Teen Gibraltar

A Gibraltarian teenager brought home prizes after representing the Rock at the Miss Teen Model Universe 2019 pageant held in Valencia.

Miss Teen Gibraltar 2019, Shania Ballester, was named Miss Petite Model Universe 2019 and Miss Friendship as selected by her fellow contestants.

Miss Ballester also won the title for best talent after impressing the judges with her rendition of ‘Read all about it’ by Emeli Sande.

One of the best moments during the pageant was when she paraded Gibraltar’s National Costume in a cavalcade parade in Valencia.