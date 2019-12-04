Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Shania Ballester - Miss Teen Gibraltar

By Eyleen Gomez
4th December 2019

A Gibraltarian teenager brought home prizes after representing the Rock at the Miss Teen Model Universe 2019 pageant held in Valencia.

Miss Teen Gibraltar 2019, Shania Ballester, was named Miss Petite Model Universe 2019 and Miss Friendship as selected by her fellow contestants.

Miss Ballester also won the title for best talent after impressing the judges with her rendition of ‘Read all about it’ by Emeli Sande.

One of the best moments during the pageant was when she paraded Gibraltar’s National Costume in a cavalcade parade in Valencia.

