Shania gets debut with Loughborough Lightning

Gibraltar women’s international Shania Robba bounced back from her prolonged break from football due to operations with the young starlet signing for Loughborough Lightning.

Just 24 hours after the English club made their announcement via their social media pages Shania was among the substitutes for the clubs match against Northampton Town.

She was to step out onto the field on the 89th minute, where she played the final five to six minutes of injury time in her new teams away win.

Established in the 2021-22 season, the club competes in the FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands and FA Cup.

They next play Boldomere St Michael, one of just two teams which have beated them this season, with Loughbourough first in their league table. Having won eleven, lost two and drawn two from twelve league, cup and friendly matches played since August.