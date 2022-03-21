Shania Robba grabs more awards
Shania Robba, Gibraltar women’s national team player and the sole women nominated in the GBC Sports Awards this year continues to hit new highs this weekend awarded the Player of the Year award by the Loughborough University women’s team. The young player who has broken new heights with her international goals and reaching the BT...
