Shania Robba hitting right notes in U.K.

Gibraltar’s young female talent Shania Robba continues hitting the right notes as she sets her sights towards professional football.

The young football talent, who is expected to be among the players to be selected for this month’s double header against Liechtenstein enters this week into the third episode of BT Sport’s Ultimate Goal.

The reality football programme follows a group of some thirty female footballers towards a final goal which sees them playing against West Ham where scouts and agents will be looking to find new talents to sign.

Already having past the first two rounds, Shania will be seen on our screens, via BT Sports and Insight TV where she will be competing for a place in the next round of the series. This week’s episode will see the selection cut down from 26 players to sixteen making it a crunch time for the players.

The programme which was cast in May runs for six episodes, where we find out whether the Gibraltar young talent succeeds into the last sixteen players.

In the meantime, as Gibraltar watches to see how she progressed Shania Robba has continued hitting the right notes this season for Loughborough Univeristy, where she is presently studying and playing.

This weekend she teamed up with her twin sister Caitlin, who everyone will remember as the women’s first team keeper whose heroics in goal forced Belgium to an extra time shoot out in what was Gibraltar’s debut in the Futsal international competitive scene.

The Robba twins formed part of Loughborough Students futsal team that was to beat Warrington 10-1 this weekend. Shania after completing a good result was awarded the Player of the Match. The twins have been regulars for the futsal team this season, although Saturday’s was their first victory having lost their previous four matches.

Shania has also been a regular goal scorer for her eleven-a-side University team recently having scored a brace, her final goal a freekick curled to the top corner for the winner.

