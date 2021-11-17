Shania Robba made it through to last 16 of BT Sports Ultimate Goal

Gibraltar’s young female football talent continues to put Gibraltar on the international football map with her success in the latest episode of BT Sports Ultimate Goal.

The young player was last night watched by the many thousands following the programme progress through to the final 16 players after selectors cut down the numbers from 26 to 16.

With just three episodes left of the reality styled football academy programme left Shania Robba is now touching distance from reaching the final day where players will be able to showcase their talents against West Ham Ladies who play in the Women’s Super League.

Shania is expected to be among one of the players who later this month selectors hope to have available to play for Gibraltar’s women’s national team in a double header against Liechtenstein, the match even more special for the young player if she were to progress through to the next round of BT Sports Ultimate Goal which would be reaching its penultimate episodes on the same week.