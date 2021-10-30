Shania Robba to feature in BT Sports Ultimate Goal
Shania Robba, one of Gibraltar’s top female football talents, was on Friday announced as one of a handful of players selected for the second edition of BT Sport’s Ultimate Goal television programme. The football series, which premiers this Tuesday on BT sport and Insight TV will follow 31 players from around the globe who lived...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here