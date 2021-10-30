Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Shania Robba to feature in BT Sports Ultimate Goal

By Stephen Ignacio
30th October 2021

Shania Robba, one of Gibraltar’s top female football talents, was on Friday announced as one of a handful of players selected for the second edition of BT Sport’s Ultimate Goal television programme. The football series, which premiers this Tuesday on BT sport and Insight TV will follow 31 players from around the globe who lived...

