Sharing an interest in art films, and the Gibraltar Film Society in 1970s
Alfred and Gina Cortes, who have been married for 51 years, return to Alice’s Table this week. Both teachers, Gina also worked as a journalist and a Civil Servant, and Alfred spread his great interest in art films. This Table brings Gina’s story to life, and we will also get an insight into the Gibraltar...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here