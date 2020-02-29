Sharks add to Stormers bad run
Inline Framing Sharks 27-17 DHL Stormers Inline Framing Sharks provided this weekend’s surprise result in the U-Mee Rugby Championship as they beat second placed Stormers. The latter who had been inflicted a heavy blow by their defeat at the hands of Buccaneers continued their rough patch from the start of this Saturday’s match. A try...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here