Sharks bounce back to beat debutants Phoenicians 15-22

Phoenicians debuted in the U-mee Rugby championship with a narrow defeat as Striat Sharks bounced back to win 15-22 on Saturday.

In what was a close encounter in which the debutants picked up a losing bonus point it was Sharks player Nev Boyd who picked up the Spirit of the Rock Player of the Match.

The weekend also saw Gibraltar Rugby announce a long term partnership with Trusted Novus Bank in support of Gibraltar Rugby’s Youth Rugby Development Festivals.

Chad Thomson CEO said “The project has been a strategic priority for the Union & is one of our key pillars to the 2021-2024 strategic plan. The focus is very much on small sided games, under tag rugby rules for our juniors, introducing them to the FUNdementals of Rugby”.

‘The key takeaway from these festivals is child development within a fun and engaging environment. The partnership stems from our shared Core Values with the bank, for Gibraltar Rugby these revolve around Respect, Inclusion, Discipline and Enjoyment.”

Saturday saw a taster training session leading into the TN Bank Youth Rugby Festival from 11am through 1pm.