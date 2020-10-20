Sharp increase in registry wedding prices leaves planners scrambling
The price of a wedding ceremony has more than tripled overnight, with local wedding planners disgruntled over the “short notice” price hike which comes into effect on Tuesday. The Gibraltar Government is being accused of “milking the opportunity” as the Rock has recently been recognised as the marriage destination of choice for couples wishing to...
