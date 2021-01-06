Sharp rise with 1125 active cases and 63 in ERS

Cases in Gibraltar have continued to rise sharply with 172 new Covid-19 cases detected on Wednesday and 15 more identified in the Elderly Residential Services.

The Gibraltar Government revealed there are 1,125 active cases in Gibraltar, of which five are visitors.

Overall, including cross frontier workers the total number of cases stands at 1,208, meaning 43% of cases since the pandemic began are currently active.

A further 49 cases recovered on Wednesday.

The surge has seen four Covid-19 related deaths recorded in 2021, and a total of 11 since the pandemic began.

Cases in ERS have also continued to increase with 63 detected.

There are currently 22 positive cases in the Covid-19 Ward and eight in the Critical Care Unit.

A total of 2,257 people are currently in self-isolation in Gibraltar.

Of the 165 new resident cases in Gibraltar on Wednesday, 65 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Some 128,667 have been carried out since the pandemic began, with 302 pending.