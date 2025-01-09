Sheridan Povedano selected for GCS writing initiative

Aspiring writer Sheridan Povedano has been selected for Gibraltar Cultural Services' writing initiative with her upcoming project exploring Gibraltar’s Main Street through a blend of fiction and non-fiction storytelling.

The writing initiative is being run by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and is part of GCS’ development drive, which aims to cultivate talent within the literary field, providing young writers with invaluable opportunities and a supportive environment to develop their craft.

Ms Povedano describes herself as a writer, poet and essayist who said has had a productive and inspiring journey since her initial meeting with the GCS team.

“Amid a flourishing literary scene in Gibraltar, she has participated in various writing workshops led by international and local authors. These experiences, she says, have been profoundly motivational and have influenced her creative process,” said a statement from GCS.

She is an English graduate specialising in the field of media studies and creative writing.

“Her proposed work will explore the blurred boundaries between fiction and non-fiction, with Gibraltar’s iconic Main Street serving as the central theme. This ambitious project underscores her passion for semiotics and the hybridisation of storytelling forms,” the statement added.

She spends her time reading extensively and engaging critically with topics that inspire her work, including the nuances of Gibraltar’s culture and history.

“GCS is delighted to support Sheridan as she embarks on this creative journey, confident that her work will make a valuable contribution to Gibraltar’s rich literary heritage,” said the statement.