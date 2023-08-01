Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Aug, 2023

Local News

Ship carrying OS35 wreck may be forced back to Gibraltar by rough weather

The Fjord just before it sailed from Gibraltar last week. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
1st August 2023

The heavy-lift vessel carrying the wreck of the OS35 to the Netherlands may be forced by rough weather to return to Gibraltar, at least temporarily. The semi-submersible Fjord sailed from Gibraltar last Saturday to transport the hulk of the OS35 to a specialist recycling yard. But the ship had to turn back opposite Portugal due...

