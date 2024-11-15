Shocker as Europa get beaten by Popay Lek

The big shock of the season was probably seen this past weekend when mid-table Popay Lek, new to the Premier Futsal division put six past former league champions Europa.

Facing their third defeat of the season from eight matches played, Europa’s season has suddenly taken a turn for the worst facing the prospect of having to battle to stay in the top four for any possibility of becoming champions through the play-offs.

A nine point gap with Lynx, who sit top of the league, contrast with the unbeaten records in previous seasons.

Popay Lek’s victory took the latter into fifth place, just two points behind Europa.

In the big clash of the weekend which saw first placed Lynx take on a challenging Laguna 2007, it was a narrow 6-4 victory for Lynx that secured their unbeaten run.

Bavaria starting third in the table put seven past Zoca Bastion.

