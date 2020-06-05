Shooters hit the points in
Netball shooters looked as if they had not really had much of a break from the sport during the lockdown as the handful of selected shooters on Wednesday dumped them in one after another. Head Coach Sarah Payas would have been happy to see her Performance Squad shooters enthusiastically taking up the opportunity to train...
