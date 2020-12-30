Short lived time at Europa for Poku
Just six months after his arrival Ghanaian international Kwadwo Poku has departed Europa FC for what the club described as “new adventures in the US.” Kwadwo, who arrived in June, had played for NYCFC and Miami in the MLS alongside legends players such as David Villa and Andrea Pirlo. The 28 year old attacking midfielder...
