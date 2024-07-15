Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Short Stories School Years 4 to 5 Winner Maddison Dellipiani with ‘Ben and the Magic Forest’

By Guest Contributor
15th July 2024

Once there was a boy named Ben, he lived with his dad. His dad was never at home because of work, this made Ben unhappy and bored out of his mind. Luckily Ben liked exploring, so that took his mind off his dad. One day Ben went out to explore, hoping to find a forest. Behind his house there were loads of trees and plants. He followed a path of beautiful pink and purple sunflowers that led to a forest. Ben thought to himself, aren’t sunflowers meant to be yellow? How strange!

Inside it was dark, Ben wanted to explore to see if he could find anything interesting, were there more unusual coloured flowers to be found? After walking for so long he came to an opening where a giant tree stood in the centre. It was covered with pink, blue and turquoise flowers, the leaves a majestic yellow fanned around it like hair. Ben saw that the giant tree had markings on it, which looked like a face. He saw all the other trees had faces. Suddenly Ben heard a voice
“Hello Ben” said the voice

“Who’s there and how do you know my name?” answered Ben

“I know because I am the Wise, Wonderful and All-Knowing Tree”

Then Ben realized it was the giant tree talking. “I followed these beautiful flowers into the forest and now I’m lost, can you please help me home?”

“Yes” said the giant tree as all the others trees pointed in one direction “Follow them, they will lead you home”.
Ben did as she said “Thank you ” and soon he saw ……home!

The next morning he told his dad everything. Ben’s dad looked puzzled, he said “Ben we live in the city”. Ben looked out of the living room window and saw the train station. He realized it had all been a dream.

Adjudicators Comments:
‘Ben and the Magic Forest’ is testament to the powers of the imagination. The story is infused with detail and creates a scene where sunflowers are pink, trees speak to children and nature provides respite from a lonely child’s reality. In an age where we often turn to technology for distraction, this story was a breath of fresh air and a reminder of simpler times.’

Most Read

Local News

Judge laments ‘onerous, costly’ exercise as parking tickets withdrawn for lack of evidence

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Govt condemns unruly behaviour in Camp Bay pool

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Local News

Man jailed 17 months for violent offences

Fri 12th Jul, 2024

Brexit

UK and Spain want to ‘move forward quickly’ on Gib treaty

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Youngsters ‘Move to Create’ in summer workshop

15th July 2024

Features
Short Stories School Years 4 to 5 Runner-up Ari Leithner with ‘The Amazing Mirror’

15th July 2024

Features
Children enjoy yoga session in cultural programme

15th July 2024

Features
Short Stories School Years 4 to 5 Highly Commended Emilia Watson with ‘Adventures at Tredegar Park’

15th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024