Short Story Competition 2023 Llanito Category Runner-up Gabriel Moreno ‘Poetry Brothel’

No sé si fue the worst job on the planet or un pedazo de quarté de la virgen María y to los santos. A veces, I wonder if I dreamt the whole thing pero when I look at the photos stored in the memory of my old laptop, me digo a mi mismo, quillo Jason, it was real y te tocó a ti.

Era around 2005 y a mi chorbo le habían dau un chapu en New York en Lehman brothers de abogá. Te imagina, pisha? Lehman Brothers! Una yani de Varyl Begg sorteando contratos de million dollars en Wall Street. Pero bueno eso que lo cuente ella que escribe mejón. The thing is, yo estaba en New York de regalau y de mantenio y nos cogimo un flat por el East Village y todo estaba andando la buti hasta que en una de esa pelea de gato, el chorbo me dijo que estaba hasta el mismísimo poyo de pagarme las latas de Budweiser y que o me cogía un curro o me iba al peñón de rodilla. Me quedé blanco bro. A Varyl Begg I wasn't going back con el rabo entre la piernas. Anyways, I start looking on Gumtree y me encuentro un advert que pone, can you believe it?

POET WANTED. IMMERSIVE EVENT. EAST VILLAGE. APPLY BELOW.

Cuando miro el address I realise que el sitio está a dos calles de nuestro flat. Nique! I said to myself. Los yanis tenemos una suerte exagerá! The curro is for me, fetén. En Bayside los bruva me decían poeta porque leía TS Eliot de memoria y porque me pasaba to el día enamorao perdió. Hasta el Bonavia en English class said que yo tenía cara de Keats y que los readings me salían very natural indeed.

Po na! I sent an email y en a couple of hours I get a reply qué me dice de pasarme por el sitio. Me pongo a da salto como una rana después de siete cafés y me planto en el address; The Back Room, Norwich Street, New York. Valiente disappointment, bro. Por fuera el building parecía un bujío. To oscuro y sucio. Era como el Penelopes en los 90’s pero sin música ni takeaway. ¿Te acuerda? I felt desinflau hasta que me abre la puerta una tía que parece la sobrina de Monica Bellucci y me dice que entre please. Por Dio! Por poco me desmayo de la impresión. No vea el back room, más candelabros que la casa del gobernador. Por fuera una porquería y por dentro, un palacio Napolitano. Anyways, me puse a hablá, a decí shalaura, like we yanis do cuando nos entran los nervio. Despué, cuando la tía me pidió que leyera me envalentoné and recited a poem like I used to do in Bayside. I thought que me iba a mandar a freí pimientos pero instead me decí la Bellucci, mas buena que el pan, que she loves my cute foreign accent y que they are looking to include foreign poets in their immersive Poetry Brothel event y que, por la cara, I can definitely have the job.

-Poetry Brothel?! -Pregunto yo. Pero what do I have to do?

-Just read poems of course -me dice.

-Vale. Vale -I reply.

-And by the way can you buy some vintage waistcoats and grow a moustache? -dice ella.

-Sí, whatever you want hija -I say -mientras no me tenga que pone en pelota, lo que sea.

Well, me compro el chaleco y un plastic moustache en un costume shop por detrá del Gaslight Café y aparezco en el Back Room two Saturdays later vestio como el camarero borracho of The Love Boat. Qué ida de olla bro. I had to stand on a stage con la Madame y twelve otro "poets," la mayoría tía en sostén y cuco, pa recita un poema de cinco minuto. Menos mal que me controlé y pude leé the first two parts of The Waste Land sin cagarla mucho. The thing is bro, que si a alguien le gustaba tu rollo, te pagaban cinco dollars pa llevarte a un cuarto chico dónde you recited poems one to one. En plan stripper pero con poetry, you know? Poetry Brothel de los cojones! No vea el surprise, cuando me vienen un montón de yanquis forrau pa llevarme al cuartito. Yo estaba más contento que una carne en salsa aunque the problem was que no me sabía otro poema de memoria. Me puse a recitá el Waste Land over and over, y el poema es tan largo que ante que acabara yo, ya estaban tocando en la puerta otra gente pa darma mas cash. Me forré bro, te lo juro. Hice como 1000 dollars en un par de hora y to el mundo diciendome que le encantaba el accent, que era el accent más exotic de todo el event. Que locura y to por hablá como un yanito. Epic!

Y bueno tu me dirá chiquillo, entonces, ¿de qué carajo te queja? Una bendición de trabajo, no? Po no. La cosa acabó fatal. I spent all the money en whiskies con cola de veinte dollars y me echaron del bar por ponerme chulo con el barman que me preguntó si había toilets en Malta.

Gibraltar payaso, not Malta! -I yelled.

Lo peo is that when I got home, echo un trapo y oliendo a alcohol, perfume de muje y cigarros and told el chorbo donde había estau, por poco me mata. Primero se partió de risa y me dijo que estaba harta de mis chistes baratos y después, cuando vio que I was saying the truth, me puso de patitas en la calle, diciendo que el brothel me lo metiera por donde me cabiera, literario or otherwise. Que mucho había trabajau ella en la vida, lidiando con tiburones y banqueros pervertidos, pa acabá con un chulo de dos peniques. Bueno bro, we made up in the end y me pude quedá un tiempo en New York pero de Poetry Brothel, bro, ná de ná. Nunca má. Nunca jamás.

Judge Charlie Durante’s Comments:

Runner-up: Gabriel Moreno with Poetry Brothel. Gabriel’s Poetry Brothel is a sheer delight to read-funny, clever, witty, hilarious and very Yanito indeed! This is Gabriel’s version of working in a brothel which specialises in delivering poetry recitals in front of an audience and then on a one-to-one basis in a room. In a way, it is also a spoof of the American dream: work very hard and get rich very soon.

The humour lies in the stark contrast between the New York setting with its work-driven ethos and ‘quillo Jason’s’ laidback attitude, with his drinking binge, his shameless indulgence of his baser instincts.

It would require a much longer essay to highlight the many outrageous comments, sharp observations, humorous touches found in this extravagant story. The exchanges between Jason and his ‘chorbo’ are precious; the horror of returning to Varyl Begg, crestfallen and rejected, unthinkable; the first impression of meeting the madame ‘que parece la sobrina de Monica Belluci’ unforgettable; the role of the Waste Land in such an incongruous setting ridiculous; the stink of ‘alcohol, perfume de muje y cigarro’ which get him evicted, overpowering. All create a picture of a sponger-he means well-who fails to live up to expectations.

One line alone would require extensive comments: the barman ‘que me preguntó si había toilets in Malta’-so much has been packed into this seemingly innocent question. Gabriel has written a comic masterpiece-the Yanito is fluent, very resourceful, and side-splittingly funny.

Well done!