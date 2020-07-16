Short Story Competition adult category high commended The Right Chemistry By Jon Reyes
I desperately want, need and have to get this job! Everything depends on it. My marriage had been strained this past year and the children are suffering from our constant rowing. I’m crestfallen at the sight of the other three candidates. They are all younger and immaculately dressed, unlike me in my old, shiny suit....
