Thu 17th Jul, 2025

Short Story Competition: School Years 6 to 7 Runner-up ‘Legacies Live On’

By Guest Contributor
17th July 2025

By Jai Gracia

The moon hung high over the cliffs of Gibraltar, casting a silver glow on the ancient

Rock. Elena shuffled down the winding stone paths, her heart pounding in rhythm with each hurried step. Tonight was the night. She clutched an old, map tightly in her hand, its corners worn from years of secrecy.

Elena stumbled upon the entrance of the cave, exactly where her grandfather's map

had promised it would be. She took a deep breath, remembering his tales of hidden tunnels and treasure. The air felt cool against her skin.

As she entered, she was enveloped in darkness. Determined, she ignited her torch,

casting an amber glow along the cave walls. Carvings of ancient symbols and artwork danced in the light, a testament to a forgotten civilization.

Her excitement grew, she could almost hear her grandfather's voice guiding her: "Follow the markings, my dear, and the treasure will reveal itself."

Elena's journey through the cave was not easy. She had to wade through underground streams and dodge falling rocks.

Each challenge seemed to test her, pushing her forward. After what felt like hours, she reached an enormous chamber.

The ceiling soared above her, and in the centre of the room lay a small chest, glistening in the light.

With trembling hands, Elena approached the chest. She hesitated for a moment, her grandfather's stories playing in her mind, then opened it. Inside was a collection of

ancient jewels and artefacts, the legacy of a kingdom long forgotten. But more precious to Elena, among the treasures, were her grandfather's journal and a small locket. The locket held a picture of him as a kid, smiling with the same adventurous spirit that had led Elena to this moment.

Tears filled her eyes as she held the locket close. Feeling her grandfather's presence

surround her, pride in her for continuing the legacy he left behind. This was not just

about the treasure, but about connecting with a part of her family's past.

As she made her way out of the cave, Elena realised her adventure had just begun.

Judge’s Comments:

All the ingredients for a great tale: intrigue, a gothic atmosphere and a vulnerable protagonist, all woven together for maximum impact! Though set in Gibraltar the narrative has elements that hark back to Enid Blyton’s Famous Five adventures - caves, treasure chests and a secret locket! The story ends with the promise that the adventure has just begun; I would read the rest of this adventure for sure!

