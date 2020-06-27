Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 27th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Short Story Competition Years 4 – 5 highly commended 'The Birthday Balloon' by Dexter Murphy

By Guest Contributor
27th June 2020

The Birthday Balloon By Dexter Murphy Once there was a balloon, not just any balloon, a shiny, foil, birthday balloon. All he wanted to do was to go out into the real world. He waited and waited, all folded up in a piece of plastic, watching as other balloons were blown up and taken away....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

No update for Gibraltar as EasyJet restarts more international flights

Fri 26th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Royal Navy Commander retires after 40 years of service

Mon 22nd Jun, 2020

Local News

Bemusement in Gib over report claiming UK views Rock as ‘high risk’ for Covid-19 travel

Thu 25th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
The question is ‘what is great art?'

27th June 2020

Features
A refugee - Chess Piece

27th June 2020

Sports
Mons Calpe shows signs of keeping their squad

26th June 2020

Sports
UEFA promises close co-operation with European leagues over fixture clashes

26th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020