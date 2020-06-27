Short Story Competition Years 4 – 5 highly commended 'The Birthday Balloon' by Dexter Murphy
The Birthday Balloon By Dexter Murphy Once there was a balloon, not just any balloon, a shiny, foil, birthday balloon. All he wanted to do was to go out into the real world. He waited and waited, all folded up in a piece of plastic, watching as other balloons were blown up and taken away....
