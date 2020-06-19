Short Story Competition Years 8 – 10 winner They don’t listen By Morgane Jacobs
The posters crafted by stone faced politicians could not have been more deceiving and as he lay in the trench dug by the bare hands of his pale comrades whose hosts wept and cried, fetters latching onto their fail feet, the man felt his chest convulse. Letting out a frail cough he raised his hand...
