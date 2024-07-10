Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Short Story School Years 8 to 10 Runner-up: Sara Bensalah with ‘The Coldest Day Of The Year’

By Guest Contributor
10th July 2024

In the small village of FrostWood, nestled deep in the heart of the snowy mountains, the coldest day of the year arrived with a fierce and unrelenting chill. The wind howled through the streets, whipping up flurries of snow that danced in the air like ethereal spirits.

Among the villagers was a young girl named Elara, whose love for adventure matched the wild spirit of the winter winds. On this particular day, she awoke to find the world outside her window cloaked in a blanket of frost, the trees bowing under the weight of the snow.

Determined to make the most of the coldest day of the year, Elara bundled up in her warmest clothes and set out into the frozen landscape. The air was so cold that it sung her cheeks and made her breath hang in the air like a wisp of smoke.

As she wondered through the village, Elara noticed a strange stillness that seemed to have settled over FrostWood. The usual sounds of laughter and chatter were replaced by a hushed silence, broken only by the soft crunch of snow beneath her boots.

Curious, Elara followed the sound of a distant melody that seemed to drift through the icy air. It led her to the villagers had gathered around a small bonfire, their faces illuminated by the flickering flames.

At the centre of the circle stood an old man with a weathered face and twinkling eyes, his fingers dancing over the strings of a violin. The music he played was haunting and beautiful, weaving a spell over the frozen landscape and thawing the hearts of those who listened.

Elara watched in awe as the villagers began to dance, their movements fluid and graceful despite the cold that ripped at their heels. She joined in, her body swaying to the rhythm of the music, her breath forming clouds in the frigid air.

As the night wore on, the bonfire crackled and spat, sending sparks spiralling into the sky like fiery snowflakes. The villagers laughed and sang, their voices rising in harmony with the music, creating a symphony of joy that echoed through the frozen night.

In that moment, Elara realised the true magic of the coldest day of the year. It was not just a day of bitter cold and harsh winds, but a day of warmth and togetherness, a day when the bonds of community were strengthened by the shared experience of weathering the winter’s chill.

And as she danced and laughed with her fellow villagers, Elara knew that she had found a home in FrostWood, a place where the coldest day of the year was not something to be celebrated as a testament spirit of those who called it home.

Adjudicators Comments:
‘What a confident piece of writing! A complete story with beautiful imagery, not an easy feat considering the word count. Some very effective use of vocabulary and a brisk sense of pace allow for a cozy work of fiction that allows the reader to feel themselves right in the world that the writer has created.’

Most Read

Local News

Govt condemns unruly behaviour in Camp Bay pool

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Local News

PossAbilities Café opens its doors to the public

Mon 8th Jul, 2024

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Relatives and friends of Spanish men killed in fatal collision at sea hold second protest

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Brexit

Lammy and Albares to meet this week in bid to ‘push ahead’ with treaty negotiation

Mon 8th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Magik releases new album

10th July 2024

Features
Short Stories School Years 8 to 10 Winner: Batya Levy with ‘Wrapped in Time’

10th July 2024

Features
Celebration of cuisine at Calentita

9th July 2024

Features
Short Stories School Years 11 to 13 Highly Commended Chava Bayles with ‘Within Four Walls’

9th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024