Showcasing artistry and science behind ceramic creations
Gibraltar’s award-winning ceramicist Ermelinda Duarte recently held an open day at her studio in a bid to give insight into how complex yet rewarding her art is. She also holds both children and adult classes at her studio and their work was also on display for visitors to see. As she spoke to guests during...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here