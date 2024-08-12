Shyanne McIntosh wins Miss Universe Gibraltar

Shyanne McIntosh was crowned Miss Universe Gibraltar 2024 in front of a packed audience at the open air theatre in the Alameda Gardens on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old administrator will be the first woman to represent Gibraltar in the Miss Universe pageant in 34 years.

Grace Davis won 1st Runner up and Akisha Ferrell 2nd Runner up.

A further six contestants took part in the competition, which was produced and directed by Kelvin Hewitt, his husband Rafa Anaya Climent and the team at No1 Models Gibraltar.



These contestants were Kylie Usquieri, Natasha Alexander, Mathilda Charvetto, Courtney Edwards, Janelle Duo and Indiya Hewkin.

They took part in the swimwear, interview and evening wear rounds within the pageant.

In the interview round, the contestants were asked questions such as how they would describe Gibraltar, how they define true beauty, and the importance of diversity and inclusion.

There was also a catwalk round wearing the creations of designers Portia and Scarlett.

Minor prizes were awarded with Courtney Edwards winning Miss Friendship and Miss Photogenic, Kylie Usquieri won the No 1 Models Award for most improvement, Miss Social Network was Akisha Ferrell.

Miss Universe Gibraltar Shyanne McIntosh also took home minor prizes for Best Interview, Miss Catwalk and Miss Elegance.

The competition was whittled down to the final three contestants where each answered a surprise question: “Why should represent Gibraltar at Miss Universe after 34 years?”

The event was screened live on Miss Universe’s YouTube channel, where there are 3.28 million subscribers, and was watched by over 45,000 viewers.

The show was presented by Mr Hewitt, alongside Miss Gibraltar 2022 Faith Torres, with entertainment from Mediterranean Dance School, Tim Garcia, Danny Moreno, Rima and Miss Teen Gibraltar Lucia Wood.

Ms McIntosh will now represent Gibraltar at the Miss Universe 2024 competition with the preliminary rounds in Mexico taking place on November 14, and the coronation on November 16, 2024.

It will be the 73rd edition of the global competition and Mexico last hosted the pageant in 2007.