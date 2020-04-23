Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Apr, 2020

Simon Guy assists to take Cricket into the home

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd April 2020

Gibraltar Cricket’s Men’s National Team Head Coach, Simon Guy has these past weeks been posting a variety of video content to keep cricketers going during the lockdown.
The content had been initially created for his students but has now been shared by Simon and posted on the Gibraltar Cricket official Facebook pages.
“Simon is Head of Cricket at Denstone College in Staffordshire, UK. He’s put these videos together in order to help his Cricketers at the college keep active during their time at home. A whole variety of skills which include batting, bowling, along with strength and conditioning videos too,” explained a post on the association pages.
The initiative is aimed by Gibraltar Cricket Board to assist players in keeping “healthy, well and safe during this time of isolation and lockdown.”
The different drills which have already been covered are still available to view on the Facebook page giving players a chance to check back on at anytime.

