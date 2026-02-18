‘Simply Strings’ charity classical concert set for March

A charity classical concert ‘Simple Strings’ will be held on March 13 in aid of the Supported Needs Action Group (SNAG).

The concert will be held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral at 8pm, and tickets can be purchased from www.buytickets.gi.

A series of works by Mozart, Teleman, F Mazas, Bach, Cohen Gardel, Pachelbel, and Morricone will be performed by Charles Reyes and Francis Imossi.

The proceeds will be donated to SNAG which is a Gibraltar charity that supports children and adults with supported needs and raises awareness of supported needs and disabilities in our community.

SNAG advocates for people with supported needs and disabilities and brings this to the forefront of local discussion and awareness.

SNAG provides a wealth of support in after-school sessions and workshops, support for Learning Support Facilities (LSFs) in Gibraltar’s schools and supplies equipment for SEN education and therapy.