Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

‘Simply Strings’ charity classical concert set for March

By Chronicle Staff
18th February 2026

A charity classical concert ‘Simple Strings’ will be held on March 13 in aid of the Supported Needs Action Group (SNAG).

The concert will be held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral at 8pm, and tickets can be purchased from www.buytickets.gi.

A series of works by Mozart, Teleman, F Mazas, Bach, Cohen Gardel, Pachelbel, and Morricone will be performed by Charles Reyes and Francis Imossi.

The proceeds will be donated to SNAG which is a Gibraltar charity that supports children and adults with supported needs and raises awareness of supported needs and disabilities in our community.

SNAG advocates for people with supported needs and disabilities and brings this to the forefront of local discussion and awareness.

SNAG provides a wealth of support in after-school sessions and workshops, support for Learning Support Facilities (LSFs) in Gibraltar’s schools and supplies equipment for SEN education and therapy.

Most Read

Local News

Harbour reclamation envisages 47,000 square metres  of new land  

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Local News

NASUWT and Govt discuss proposed replacement of school summer hours

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Local News

Cancer survivor Alba rings bell at Great Ormond Street Hospital

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Local News

Govt plans new accessibility access to Northern Defences  

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Brexit

As Commission adopts treaty proposals, European Council working party holds first talks on text

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The flying bombs

18th February 2026

Features
Loreto Convent School marks wellbeing week with focus on belonging

18th February 2026

Features
Cardiac arrest survivor thanks “superhero” lifeguards and GHA after miracle recovery

18th February 2026

Features
Mrs Gibraltar pageant returns after two-year break

17th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026