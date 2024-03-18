Sir Bill Cash presses UK Govt on impact of Gib treaty talks on ‘entire UK family’
The European Scrutiny Committee in the House of Commons has asked the UK Government to explain what its approach to the Gibraltar treaty negotiation “could mean for the entire UK family”. The message was set out in a letter to Europe Minister Leo Docherty from Conservative MP Sir Bill Cash, the committee’s Eurosceptic chairman. Sir...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here