Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Sir Bill Cash presses UK Govt on impact of Gib treaty talks on ‘entire UK family’

By Brian Reyes
18th March 2024

The European Scrutiny Committee in the House of Commons has asked the UK Government to explain what its approach to the Gibraltar treaty negotiation “could mean for the entire UK family”. The message was set out in a letter to Europe Minister Leo Docherty from Conservative MP Sir Bill Cash, the committee’s Eurosceptic chairman. Sir...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Man charged with attempted murder

Sun 17th Mar, 2024

Local News

Prosecutors must prove criminal intent for importation offences, Court of Appeal says

Mon 18th Mar, 2024

Sports

Gibraltar football clubs refused to release players early for International duty

Sun 17th Mar, 2024

Local News

European Commission deletes Gibraltar from ‘high risk’ list after FATF decision

Fri 15th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Sir Bill Cash presses UK Govt on impact of Gib treaty talks on ‘entire UK family’

Mon 18th Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Prosecutors must prove criminal intent for importation offences, Court of Appeal says

18th March 2024

Features
Remembering Rock’s links to ‘Empire Windrush’ sinking

18th March 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Alex Santos and the melodious story of Los Peninsulares

16th March 2024

Local News
RGP welcomes 16 new officers in Passing Out Parade

15th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024