Sir Liam Fox announces Gibraltar chapter of UK Abraham Accords Group
Former Conservative minister Sir Liam Fox announced plans on Thursday for a Gibraltar chapter of the UK Abraham Accords Group, a non-partisan, non-profit organisation that works to promote peace and economic prosperity in the Middle East, as well as support trade, governmental and cultural cooperation. The Abraham Accords were brokered by the US in 2020...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here