Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Sir Liam Fox announces Gibraltar chapter of UK Abraham Accords Group

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
15th November 2024

Former Conservative minister Sir Liam Fox announced plans on Thursday for a Gibraltar chapter of the UK Abraham Accords Group, a non-partisan, non-profit organisation that works to promote peace and economic prosperity in the Middle East, as well as support trade, governmental and cultural cooperation.  The Abraham Accords were brokered by the US in 2020...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

DPC knocks back Europa Road developments over height, density and environmental concerns

Thu 14th Nov, 2024

Local News

Heavy rain expected Wednesday

Tue 12th Nov, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Businesses voice frustration amid Brexit uncertainty

Thu 14th Nov, 2024

Local News

Increase in admission fees to Upper Rock

Fri 15th Nov, 2024

Local News

Queen’s Hotel residents feel ‘exhausted and abandoned’ as they face ‘relocation’ again

Wed 13th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man charged with historic child sex offences

15th November 2024

Opinion & Analysis
The Gingell story: More than just the WWII evacuation and his popular books, part 1

15th November 2024

Local News
Former RGP officer admits data protection offences

15th November 2024

Local News
Former RGP officer denies data protection offences

15th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024