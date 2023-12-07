Sir Lindsay Hoyle calls on Girlguiding UK to reverse decision to drop OTs
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, has called on Girlguiding UK to reconsider its decision to end operations in overseas territories including in Gibraltar. Sir Lindsay told the Chronicle that “it can’t be right” that Girl Guides in the overseas territories find themselves “suddenly cut off” from the UK organisation. “I...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here