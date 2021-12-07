Sir Lindsay Hoyle installed as Chancellor and University of Gibraltar celebrates graduations
Sir Lindsay Hoyle was installed as the Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar over the weekend with the University celebrating its second graduation ceremonies since it was established in 2015. Vice-Chancellor Catherine Bachleda was installed as Vice-Chancellor alongside Sir Lindsay, she first joined the university in 2017. Sir Lindsay is a friend of Gibraltar, having...
