Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Sir Mo Farah to visit Gibraltar ahead of 2026 literary festival

By Chronicle Staff
24th February 2026

In less than eight weeks avid runners on the Rock will get the opportunity to run with Sir Mo Farah in an Around The Rock charity run, as part of his visit to Gibraltar this April.

Sir Mo’s visit to Gibraltar is the prelude event for this year’s 2026 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival, which is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries for Tourism and Culture.

Various events for his visit are being coordinated for the weekend commencing Friday April 17.

On the Friday there will be an exclusive ‘In Conversation With’ Sir Mo Farah at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

And on Saturday morning a charity ‘Round the Rock’ event will be organised, with all proceeds fundraised from the run donated to charity.

Sir Mo is a multiple Olympic, World and European gold medallist is seen by many as Britain’s greatest ever athlete, having accumulated 10 global titles which includes the ‘double double’ of gold medals over 5,000m and 10,000m at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

He holds numerous European and British records and has the World Best distance for the One Hour Run (21,330m). Sir Mo was knighted in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to athletics.

In addition he has also written his autobiography ‘Twin Ambitions’ and a children’s series of books called ‘Go Mo Go’.

Sir Mo is passionate about philanthropic work and is a Save the Children Ambassador, as well as being the first ever global Goodwill Ambassador of the International Organisation for Migration. At the start of 2024, he became the National School Sport Champion for the Youth Sport Trust, embarking on ‘Mo’s Mission’ to encourage young people to be physically active for at least 60 minutes each day.

In January 2025 Sir Mo announced his new YouTube series 'Run with Mo', taking celebrities from across the world out for a run chatting about life, their careers, and fitness.
The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said that “The 2026 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival team are already working hard and looking ahead at presenting various fringe events to add to the 2026 festival week and build on the success of previous literary festivals.”

Details of the events and tickets for both Sir Mo’s talk and run will be on sale at www.buytickets.gi shortly.

Most Read

Local News

Govt completes work to open up ultimate beneficial ownership register 

Mon 23rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Treaty text to be published this week

Mon 23rd Feb, 2026

Brexit

Businesses warn of ‘frustration, worry and anger’ as treaty deadline approaches 

Mon 23rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Harbour reclamation envisages 47,000 square metres  of new land  

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Local News

Magistrate entitled to exclude blood test evidence despite cocaine reading, Supreme Court rules

Thu 19th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
BESS testing triggers overnight outages

24th February 2026

Local News
David Chevasco showcases memoirs, poems and latest collection

24th February 2026

Local News
Treaty text to be published this week

23rd February 2026

Local News
90-year-old man admits child sexual offices 

23rd February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026