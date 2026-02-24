Sir Mo Farah to visit Gibraltar ahead of 2026 literary festival

In less than eight weeks avid runners on the Rock will get the opportunity to run with Sir Mo Farah in an Around The Rock charity run, as part of his visit to Gibraltar this April.

Sir Mo’s visit to Gibraltar is the prelude event for this year’s 2026 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival, which is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries for Tourism and Culture.

Various events for his visit are being coordinated for the weekend commencing Friday April 17.

On the Friday there will be an exclusive ‘In Conversation With’ Sir Mo Farah at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

And on Saturday morning a charity ‘Round the Rock’ event will be organised, with all proceeds fundraised from the run donated to charity.

Sir Mo is a multiple Olympic, World and European gold medallist is seen by many as Britain’s greatest ever athlete, having accumulated 10 global titles which includes the ‘double double’ of gold medals over 5,000m and 10,000m at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

He holds numerous European and British records and has the World Best distance for the One Hour Run (21,330m). Sir Mo was knighted in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to athletics.

In addition he has also written his autobiography ‘Twin Ambitions’ and a children’s series of books called ‘Go Mo Go’.

Sir Mo is passionate about philanthropic work and is a Save the Children Ambassador, as well as being the first ever global Goodwill Ambassador of the International Organisation for Migration. At the start of 2024, he became the National School Sport Champion for the Youth Sport Trust, embarking on ‘Mo’s Mission’ to encourage young people to be physically active for at least 60 minutes each day.

In January 2025 Sir Mo announced his new YouTube series 'Run with Mo', taking celebrities from across the world out for a run chatting about life, their careers, and fitness.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said that “The 2026 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival team are already working hard and looking ahead at presenting various fringe events to add to the 2026 festival week and build on the success of previous literary festivals.”

Details of the events and tickets for both Sir Mo’s talk and run will be on sale at www.buytickets.gi shortly.