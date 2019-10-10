Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Oct, 2019

Sir Paul McCartney donates photographs by Linda to Glasgow museums

Paul McCartney/ Photographer: Linda McCartney

By Press Association
10th October 2019

By Douglas Barrie, PA Scotland

Sir Paul McCartney has donated a set of limited edition photographs by his late wife Linda to Glasgow Museums.

The set of 14 photographs includes images of Sir Mick Jagger and Brian Jones from her first professional photoshoot, as well as family portraits.

The Linda McCartney Retrospective - curated by Sir Paul with daughters Mary and Stella - is currently on show for the first time in the UK at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Deputy leader of Glasgow City Council and chair of Glasgow Life David McDonald said: "The Linda McCartney Retrospective at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has been very warmly received.

"We were delighted to be the first venue in the UK to show this exhibition and our greatest thanks go to Sir Paul McCartney for his incredibly generous gift.

"This wonderful addition to our collection ensures visitors to Glasgow Museums can continue to engage with and enjoy Linda McCartney's stunning work for generations to come."

Linda McCartney became a professional photographer in the mid-1960s capturing Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles among others.

She died from breast cancer in 1998 at the age of 56.

The retrospective - which was previously shown in Vienna, Seoul and Montpellier - also includes one of Linda's diaries from the 1960s and a selection of her cameras and photographic equipment.

It will remain in Glasgow until January 12 next year.

Fiona Hayes, curator of social history with Glasgow Museums, said: "Linda McCartney was a talented photographer who showed a real flair for capturing popular culture in the 1960s and the huge changes in attitude, dress and lifestyle that followed.

"She was at the very heart of these changes and her easy, creative, artistic style of photography perfectly reflected this time."

