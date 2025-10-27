Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Oct, 2025

Features

Sir Vince Cable on ‘Eclipsing the West’

By Gabriella Ramagge
27th October 2025

British politician and former leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Vince Cable will be talking about his most recent publication ‘Eclipsing the West: China, India and the forging of a new world’ at the Gibraltar Literary Festival. Sir Vince told Features Editor Gabriella Ramagge about his views on the rise of Asian superstates ahead of his sold out talk.

What was it that inspired you to write your book 'Eclipsing the West'?

I have been interested since being a student 60+ years ago in the issue of why some countries are rich and others poor and how to get from the latter to the former. The extraordinary development of China over four decades and India over three is the most important instance of that development. These countries are at the forefront of a global trend for emerging countries of the Global South to surpass the sluggish Global North.

How have you seen China and India evolve over the years?

I have been travelling to India since the mid-60’s on business, family, academic and political reasons and to China since the 1990’s on business, political and academic reasons.

When did it become evident to you that both countries could surpass the West?

At the turn of the century it was clear that the compounding of rapid growth was bound to lead two countries each with 1.4 billion people to surpass the West in the not-too-distant future.

What does the rise of Asian superstates mean for the future of the West?

The West has to learn some humility. Trump’s experience of pushback from China on tariffs and India, Brazil and South Africa’s refusal to toe the US line should be a warning.

How do you think this will impact Western economies and foreign policy?

The USA seems to be, with Trump, staging a disorderly and noisy retreat from its global role. The EU seems disorganised and somewhat lost and - rightly – preoccupied by Russia.

