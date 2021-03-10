Sirmione and Naples: Part 2

We stood outside the Capella Sansevero. The door to this temple is dour and sober and we had read the chapel had a collection of marble statues representing the Virtures. Now, there is little in art less inspiring than allegorical embodiments of abstract qualities. But the statues of this Capella inhabited a different world. They were not merely decorative, but throbbed with a life of their own. You would not have been unduly surprised if you’d caught them breathing or moving a limb. We particularly noticed the figure of Pudicizia (Modesty or Chastity). She is wearing a translucent veil which allows the viewer to admire her full figure, voluptuous belly and firm breasts. Her right leg is slightly bent in a movement which seems to invite the passer-by to stop and gawp at her. Never has chastity seemed more appetising! In the middle of the chapel you find a realistic version of the dead Christ, called Cristo Velato, (The Veiled Christ). He is covered by a shroud which only very close inspection shows is marble not cloth. Though somewhat disturbing, this figure has a quiet serenity which instils a feeling of repose and reconciliation. This was not a place for the faint-hearted to find themselves alone in the dark!

There are over thirty museums in Naples and even though we traipsed stoically through quite a few, we can only give a brief account of two of the most important. The Museo Archeologico Nazionale houses an unrivalled collection of ancient sculpture. Admittedly, the Greek statues are mostly Roman copies but they are still imposing and vibrant. The grandest is the more than life-sized statue of the Farnese Hercules. Napoleon regretted not having dragged it away to France! The museum also boasts of having most of the frescoes and ceramics rescued from the ruins of Pompeii and Herculaneum. The most exquisite is the figure of spring, gracefully wandering in a field of flowers.

The art collection in the Museo di Capodimonte can stand beside the Prado and the National Gallery in London without fear of being eclipsed. It may not have such an array of masterpieces as in the better known galleries, but its collection is ambitious and very pleasing. Two paintings were especially noteworthy: Titian’s Danae, which shows a languid young woman, legs suggestively apart, being showered by a golden haze which happens to be Zeus in disguise. There is no end to the ingenuity employed by the god to have his wicked way with as many unsuspecting women as possible. Artemisia Gentileschi has slowly gained her rightful place in the annals of art history. Here she is represented by a gruesome Judith and Holofernes. The evil light which illumines Judith’s face and breasts, her pursed lips make this Jewish heroine someone to be feared and respected. No one sliced through a rapist’s neck with more gusto!

Every city gets the patron saint it deserves. The story of San Gennaro, (St. Januarius) is full of drama, reflecting Naples’ love of the lurid and outlandish. Bishop of Benevento, Gennaro was martyred under the emperor Diocletian. His bones, but more importantly his blood, are kept in a chapel in the Duomo. Twice a year, so believers claim, his blood, kept in a special sealed cruet or vial, liquefies. These two occasions are celebrated with a great deal of fanfare and pomp. The Neapolitans attribute their survival from an eruption of the volcano, to the blood of their saint. They obviously feel it’s prudent to venerate a saint who has been so considerate!

When you suffer a bout of Stendhal syndrome (cultural surfeit), there’s nothing more gratifying than to seat down in a pleasant cafeteria, sip your coffee in a leisurely manner and gaze at the endless parade of well-dressed and well-coiffed humanity. The famous Gran Caffé Gambrinus looks onto the Piazza Plebiscito, which is created by the enveloping columns of the Basilica di San Francesco di Paola. A haunt of artists and intellectuals, this was Oscar Wilde’s favourite watering hole; Gabriele d’Annunzio here penned the lyrics of that quintessential Neapolitan song, ‘A vucchella.’ This song plucks at the heart strings; it can be enjoyed sung by Pavarotti or Mario Lanza on YouTube.

We did not exhaust Naples; if anything, it exhausted us. We also visited Ischia and Pompeii, but this article is already unconscionably long, so we shall leave that experience for a later article.