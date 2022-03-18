Sissarello Wins GBSA Division 2 Championship
Lawrence Sissarello is the new 2022 Gibraltar National GBSA Division 2 Champion. After a long season Lawrence finished with 10 victories out of the 12 matches played and a total of 39 points. The runner up has seen the best hotly contested, and the closest for years, with 4 players all in contention with 2...
