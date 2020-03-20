Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Mar, 2020

Sports

Sitting Exercises - Physical exercises for older generation that can be done at home

By Stephen Ignacio
20th March 2020

These gentle sitting exercises, which are recommended by NHS UK, will help improve your mobility and prevent falls, and can even be done at home.
Don't worry if you've not done much for a while – these seated exercises are gentle and easy to follow.
For these exercises, choose a solid, stable chair that doesn't have wheels.
You should be able to sit with your feet flat on the floor and knees bent at right angles. Avoid chairs with arms, as these will restrict your movement.
Wear loose, comfortable clothing and keep some water handy.
Build up slowly and aim to gradually increase the repetitions of each exercise over time.
Try to do these exercises at least twice a week and combine them with the other routines.

