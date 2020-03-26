Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Six arrested in La Linea after elderly patients transfer

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2020

The Spanish Police have arrested six individuals in La Linea who were protesting and trying to block the arrival of 28 elderly people with coronavirus.

They were identified on videos that were shared across social media networks since the incident.
The patients were transferred from the Alcala del Valle care home in San Roque to the Burgo tourist site in La Linea on Tuesday so that they can recover from the virus.
But this led to protests by those living in La Linea and two individuals were arrested on the day for throwing objects and using threatening words.
Two days later, the pair and four others were arrested on suspicion of public disorder by the Policia Nacional.
One of the people who was arrested was a woman who lives next to El Burgo, and she could be heard using threatening language as the elderly patients were transferred.

