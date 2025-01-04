Six arrests following city centre fight

Six men were arrested following a fight in the city centre in the early hours of Friday morning.

At around 3am, the RGP Control Room received a report of a fight in progress in the car park opposite Ocean Heights.

On police arrival, Response Team officers found four males at the location, all with visible injuries.

An ambulance was called and all four males were taken to Saint Bernard’s Hospital for treatment to their injuries.

After receiving further information, officers arrested four local men aged 21, 41, 48 and 49 on suspicion of violent disorder.

RGP Crime Scene Investigation detectives also attended the scene.

Later on Friday, police arrested two more men – a Spanish national, 27, and a British national aged 33 – on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident.

All six men remained in police custody on Friday afternoon while an investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or make a report online via www.police.gi/report/seen-heard