Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Six GHA healthcare assistants awarded NCFE Diplomas in Care

By Chronicle Staff
23rd April 2025

Six Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) healthcare assistants have been presented with NCFE Diplomas in Care following the successful completion of professional qualifications delivered by the School of Health Studies.

Tieanna Chidgey a Level 2 Diploma in Care, Abel Jimenez a Level 2 Diploma in Care, Jade Mamo a Level 2 Diploma in Care, Zyanne Patterson a Level 2 Diploma in Care, Manuel Sanchez a Level 2 Diploma in Care and Keith Ruiz a Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and GHA Director General Kevin McGee attended the ceremony on Wednesday to mark the achievement.

The diplomas were awarded as part of an in-house training programme designed to equip staff with essential knowledge and practical skills for delivering high-quality care across clinical and community-based settings.

The training was tailored to meet the needs of the GHA workforce and aligned with the School of Health Studies’ educational framework to maintain a consistent standard of care.

Principal lecturer, Noleen Jones, said: “I am pleased to present these awards, which recognise the development of skills and knowledge, and additionally acknowledge the dedication required to balance studying with the demands of everyday work.”

Mr McGee said: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our recipients for their commitment to continuous learning and personal growth. The importance of staff training and enhancing their sectorial qualifications cannot be emphasised enough as we continuously strive to provide the best healthcare possible for our patients.”

While Arias-Vasquez, added: “Congratulations to all those who have successfully completed the training. Upgrading staff skills is a constant process on which we are embarked on at the GHA. I would like to thank Ms Jones and all the team at the GHA who have made this possible.”

