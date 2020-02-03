Six months on, RAF Station Commander settles into new role
RAF Gibraltar Station Commander Nel Doherty has settled into her role after six months on the job and commented on the Rock's busy runway despite its small size. Wing Commander Doherty joined the Royal Air Force in 1998 following an RAF university scholarship to study BSc Psychology at Leeds University. She qualified as a Weapons...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here