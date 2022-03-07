Six Special Olympic athletes to miss out on winter games after cancellation
Special Olympic Gibraltar have this week confirmed that six local athletes were due to participate in the World Winter Games which were due to take place in Kazan Russia in January 2023. Following the announcement by Special Olympics International (SOI) that their next World Winter Games, had been cancelled, as revealed by the Chronicle online...
