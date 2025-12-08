Sixteen medals for Gibraltar in Seville

Gibraltar’s Brazilian Ju Jiutsu club Angry Chill continue on their quest for glory delivering another sixteen medals for Gibraltar in their latest ventures in Spain.

Participating in the Spain Cup International Championships in Seville this past weekend, Angry Chill were to see a total of eight gold medals, six silver and two bronze medals across both GI and No-GI catagories.

Notably their medal collection was to see them finish third behind Spain and Portugal with a total of nineteen countries competing.

The Gibraltar club’s participation is part of their ongoing preparation for what they describe as a “huge event” next as they look forward to partcipating in the IBBJF Europeans in January.

The club is expected to take between seven or eight of its members to the competition which has been described as the “Olympics of Brazilian JiuJutsu.”

Last year over eleven thousand plus participants competed from across the globe making it one of the biggest events in the sport’s calendar.