Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Sixteen permits issued for Gyms

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd May 2020

A total of sixteen permits have been issued for Gymnasiums and personal trainers looking to resume their services. As others sports like gymnastics also resume with practice sessions. As from today Gymnasiums and personal trainers are able to operate subject to a permit granted by the Director of Public Health through the Office of Civil...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

As lockdown restrictions are lifted, Chief Minister appeals for ‘common sense and discipline’

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltarian teenager is international eco-hero

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Local News

One more case detected overnight

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Tennis opens its doors

22nd May 2020

Sports
Slow off the starting line

22nd May 2020

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps head coach announces his departure

20th May 2020

Sports
Sports walk into a vacuum

20th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020