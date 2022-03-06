Sixteen year old goal hero gives Manchester 62 lead in Challenge group
A five minute opener by Nasif for Lynx against Manchester 62 was not enough for the yellows who were comprehensively beaten after a comeback courtesy of youngster Jaiden Bartolo. The sixteen year old, who was to play the first 70 minutes before he was substituted opened the scoring for Manchester 62 to level the score...
