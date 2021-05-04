Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th May, 2021

Sixty-one goal weekend in five matches

By Stephen Ignacio
4th May 2021

A total of sixty-one goals were scored this weekend in the men’s Futsal first division as some of the top teams in the league stamped their mark on the division. Among the highest scorers were Mons Calpe who put twenty-two goals past a frail looking Europa Point. The weekend saw a mixture of some runaway...

