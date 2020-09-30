Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Skaters’ dreams melt away as ice rink closes

By Stephen Ignacio
30th September 2020

Gibraltar’s small but successful young ice skating community have seen their dreams of entering international competitions melt away after a prolonged closure of the ice rink at Kings Bastion ended in news it will shut down permanently. The development was transmitted to the ice skaters community this Wednesday after a decision by the Gibraltar Government...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt outlines ‘no deal’ changes to passport and travel documents

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Police investigate school ‘hit and run’

Thu 24th Sep, 2020

Local News

Customs seizes $40,000 of slimming products in probe into pyramid scheme

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Local News

Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

Sun 20th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar prepares for double header against Malta and Lichtenstein

29th September 2020

Sports
Netball’s junior extravaganza a quiet affair

29th September 2020

Sports
Hamish Risso wins Ocean Race Series

29th September 2020

Sports
Gym users must wear masks, but not whilst exercising

27th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020