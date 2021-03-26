Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Mar, 2021

Skills challenge to become an annual event

By Stephen Ignacio
26th March 2021

Saturday, March 20, GABBA had their first ever skills challenge organized for it’s U8 and U10 mini basketball players. GABBA Technical Director Adam Cassaglia confirmed this will now be a yearly event in its calendars. The event involved the players completing a series of skills that included passing, dribbling and shooting. Players were awarded points...

Continue Reading

