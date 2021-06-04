Slovenia put Gibraltar to the test
Slovenia 6-0 Gibraltar Šporar 11', 34' Iličić 17', 57' Mlakar 38' Stanković 61' A quality display by Slovenia reduced Gibraltar to a 6-0 defeat in a friendly international this Friday night at the Bonifika Stadium in Koper, Slovenia. Although the result will be disappointing for head coach Julio Ribas, the match provided him with an...
